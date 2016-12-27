What you need to know before returning holiday gifts

(WWLP) – Post-holiday crowds have taken over shopping malls and stores, with many people wishing to exchange or return an unwanted gift.

The Better Business Bureau of Central New England says every retailer has its own refund and return policy, and that it is important to know policies before heading to the store. The BBB suggests anyone wishing to make a return first finds out:

If there is a limited permissible time frame allowed to make returns/exchanges

If the merchant charges a restocking fee or “open box” fee for returns of electronics or other large-ticket items

If the item needs to be brought back in its original packaging

The BBB also reminds recipients of gifts that even though they did not buy the gift, they are still bound by the merchant’s return policy.

Researching store policies before getting to the return counter can help the process move more quickly during the already-busy shopping period.