Westfield man arraigned for shooting 17-year-old

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – The accused Christmas Day shooter was arraigned in Westfield District Court on Tuesday.

Isac R. Hernandez, 24, of Westfield, was arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment of a child, possessing a firearm without an FID card and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building after being arrested following what is being reported as an accidental shooting on Christmas Day.

The shooting occurred inside an apartment on Sackett Street and the victim was 17-years-old. The victim’s identity is not being released because they are a minor.

According to Westfield Police’s statement of facts at Westfield District Court, Hernandez had reportedly accidentally shot the victim once in the leg “while playing with a silver .22 caliber handgun” on December 25th. Hernandez had no firearms ID for the gun.

The statement of facts reports that residents of the apartment were allegedly not allowing the victim to “receive proper medical treatment as they had removed the bullet” from the victim’s leg. Additionally, police reported that upon arrival no one was cooperative.

Hernandez is being held without bail and is due back in court January 3rd.

On Monday, 22News reported that the shooting occurred on December 24th, Christmas Eve, but court documents revealed that it occurred on December 25th.