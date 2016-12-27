Weekly vigil being held outside Greenfield TD Bank branch

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline are again protesting at TD Bank branches, this time in the town of Greenfield. A weekly vigil has been organized outside the Main Street bank branch, with protesters demonstrating on the sidewalk each Tuesday at 2:00.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is a more than 1,000 mile-long underground pipeline project, set to run from oil fields in North Dakota all the way to Patoka, Illinois. The proximity of construction to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation has been of particular concern for many pipeline opponents, who say that the proposed route of the pipeline passes through sacred grounds, and could endanger the reservation’s drinking water supply.

Demonstrators want TD Bank to pull their investment from the Dakota Access Pipeline project, and other projects connected to fossil fuels.

This is not the first time that local TD bank branches have been targeted by protests. Four people were arrested they chained themselves to the entrance of the TD Bank branch on Triangle Street in Amherst on December 16. The same branch had been picketed earlier in the month, while a “Teach In” event was held outside the TD Bank branch in downtown Northampton.