Unusually warm weather in the month of December

These warm temperatures will not stick around for long

Rachel Fazio Published: Updated:
sunny-weather

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts experienced some unseasonably warm temperatures on Tuesday.

You don’t often see people without a winter coat in late December; this time of year usually brings snow and below freezing temperatures.

However, Tuesday’s high temperatures had some people out enjoying the sunny weather, without their typical winter apparel.

Rachel Neveu of Agawam told 22News, “When I walked outside, I actually couldn’t believe how mild it was. I was wearing a winter coat and I had to take it off because it was so hot.”

These warm temperatures will not stick around for long. The 22News Storm Team is tracking a wintry mix expected to pass through the area this week.

More Information:
– Local Forecast – Weather Text Alerts
– Temperatures – Weather Email Alerts
– Weather News WWLP 22News Weather App
– Interactive Radar – Live Area Webcams

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s