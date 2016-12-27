Unusually warm weather in the month of December

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts experienced some unseasonably warm temperatures on Tuesday.

You don’t often see people without a winter coat in late December; this time of year usually brings snow and below freezing temperatures.

However, Tuesday’s high temperatures had some people out enjoying the sunny weather, without their typical winter apparel.

Rachel Neveu of Agawam told 22News, “When I walked outside, I actually couldn’t believe how mild it was. I was wearing a winter coat and I had to take it off because it was so hot.”

These warm temperatures will not stick around for long. The 22News Storm Team is tracking a wintry mix expected to pass through the area this week.