State partnership with US Dept of Energy electric vehicle program to continue

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Department of Energy Resources has announced that the Mass Drive Clean initiative will continue to receive funding through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

The program provides opportunities for consumers to drive and learn about electric cars at employer sponsored and public events. So far this year, there have been over 1000 test drives.

The effort is a collaboration between the state and Plug In America to increase the use of electric, plug-in electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, known as Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs). DOE selected Plug in America and Clean Cities programs in Massachusetts, as well as in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont, to provide funding for continued public, workplace and fleet events over the next two years.

Massachusetts currently offers rebates to customers purchasing electric vehicles through the MOR-EV program. The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced $12 million in additional funding for MOR-EV, representing more than double the rebate funding over the lifetime of the program.