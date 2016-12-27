Springfield police searching for two home invasion suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking for two men after a home invasion early Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News two Hispanic men wearing black bandannas broke into a second floor apartment at 67 Knox Street around 3:15 a.m.

Keenan said the one woman who was home at the time told police the men broke into her bedroom with knives and demanded money. She said they took off with her cellphone.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6310.