Southwick police & fire come together for town-wide event

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – January is National Blood Donor Month and two town departments in Southwick have historically held a friendly competitive blood drive.

The last few years, the police and fire departments have had a competition against one another to see who can receive the most blood donors. However, due to the fact that the fire department has more personnel than the police do, fire has always won the competition.

Leading up to this year’s blood drive, the idea surfaced that the police and fire departments would come together this year as one team.

According to Southwick Fire Department Administrative Assistant Tracy Cesan, both Fire Chief Russ Anderson and Police Chief David Ricardi were on board with the idea. The police and fire team will now be competing against all other departments for the town of Southwick.

With Cesan being part of creating the possibility of police and fire coming together, she thought it would be for good intentions.

“I thought it would be a productive, positive, giving thing to do around the holidays,” said Cesan.

Although all town departments are competing against one another, the entire community of Southwick can donate blood and participate in this event.

“You don’t have to be a municipal employee to partake,” said Cesan. “We want this to be a town-wide thing.”

The blood drive will take place on Jan. 9 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Baystate Health will be assisting the town for the event. When people go to donate blood, they can tell the Baystate staff if they are donating blood towards police and fire, or any other town department.

For police and fire, their area to donate blood will take place right between the two departments.

If someone is interested in signing up to donate blood for the drive, you can contact Cesan at 413-569-6363 or by email, TCesan@Southwickfire.net.

Signing up prior to the event isn’t necessary, as walk-ins are also welcome.

Each person that is eligible to donate blood, will receive a free Big Y or Dunkin Donuts gift card.