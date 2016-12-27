CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Processing a regrettable incident in your relationship or repairing your connection in the aftermath of a fight is probably one of the most important trust building exercises you can ever learn to do. According to the research of John Gottman, couples who successfully repair regrettable incidents form even deeper connections with one another. Dr. Rob Robinson, Clinical Director of Family Care Counseling Associates in Wilbraham helped us pick up the pieces after a fight.

Pointer: the motto underlying this strategy is “When you’re hurting the world stops and I’m here for you”.

5-Steps for Repairing Your Relationship in the Aftermath of a Fight: (John Gottman)

1. Share your feelings with one another

2. Describe how you were seeing things and validate your partner’s reality

3. Share triggers and link these to past events or trauma

4. Take responsibility and apologize

5. Create a plan on how each person can make it better next time.