Obama exit interview: I could’ve won third term

WASHINGTON (CNN) – “No way” says Donald Trump. The President-elect responding to the current President who says he would’ve won a third term and beaten Trump if he could’ve run again.

President Obama, in the same wide-ranging exit interview with CNN, also said he won’t be staying quiet once he leaves the White House.

President Obama making a bold statement about the 2016 election in a nearly hour-long sit down with his old friend and adviser David Axelrod. Saying he still believes there is more than unites Americans than that divides them.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” said Obama.

However, the President told Axelrod democrats have to do a better job of connecting with voters everywhere, especially those who feel they have been left behind as the economy has recovered from the great recession.

Also, saying of Hillary Clinton’s run, “If you think you’re winning, then you have a tendency, just like in sports, maybe to play it safer. The problem is, is that we’re not there on the ground communicating not only the dry policy aspects of this, but that we care about these communities, that we’re bleeding for these communities.”

The President says the party must rebuild through organizing at the local level and having a presence even in the reddest of districts.

While he won’t weigh in on day-to-day politics, Obama said, “That doesn’t mean that if a year from now, or a year-and-a-half from now, or two years from now, there is an issue of such moment, such import, that isn’t just a debate about a particular tax bill or, you know, a particular policy, but goes to some foundational issues about our democracy, that I might not weigh in.”

President Obama said he plans to maintain a low-profile after he leaves the White House.

He cited former President George W. Bush and his father former President George H.W. Bush, who have been discreet about speaking on public issues.