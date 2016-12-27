New Year’s Party cheese appetizers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – These 2 cheese dips and a cheese ball are sure to please! Personal Chef Bill Collins from chefbill.com showed us how to make them.

Cheese Ball

from Thomas Cowern

chefbill.com

8 oz cream cheese – softened

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

1 ½ cups Walnuts – Chopped

½ cup finely minced parsley

1. Mix the cream cheese, garlic, and Worcestershire Sauce until well blended. Add the 1 cup of the nuts, and mix well.

2. Shape into ball. Roll in parsley and remaining ½ cup nuts.

3. Refrigerate overnight

Note: You can make this two days ahead, and let it age in the refrigerator, which really enhances its flavor.

Herbed Cheese

chefbill.com

8 oz. Cream cheese

¼ cup Mayonnaise

½ teaspoon lemon juice

1 clove garlic, crushed

¼ teaspoon fresh thyme (dried okay too)

2 teaspoon chopped shallots

1 teaspoon chopped parsley

salt and pepper to taste

Combine all of the ingredients, and chill for at least 4 hours.

Makes approximately ¾ pint

Port and Three Cheese Spread

chefbill.com

¼ cup port wine

8 oz cream cheese

2 cups orange cheddar cheese, grated

½ cup bleu cheese, crumbled

1 teaspoon salt

1 shake Tabasco

1. In a food processor, combine the cream cheese and all of the port wine. Process until smooth.

2. Add the cheddar and bleu cheese. Process until it’s all combined

3. Season with salt and Tabasco

4. Chill for 2-4 hours

Yield: Approx 3 cups