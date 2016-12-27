Minimum wage workers will be paid more in 2017

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Back in 2014, more than 100 community organizations and labor unions worked with the legislature to pass a law to raise the minimum wage in Massachusetts.

For the third year in a row, low wage workers in Massachusetts will see an increase in their pay checks. “It’s going to be good to have a pay increase. I think people in the area definitely need more money,” said Morgan Murphy of West Springfield.

The increase is the last of three $1 increases in the minimum wage laid out in the 2014 legislation, which brought the minimum wage up from $8 to $11 over a three year period. Beginning in January of 2017, minimum wage workers will be paid $11 an hour.

“Trying to get by on eight, nine dollars that’s not enough so eleven, twelve dollars will help out for a lot of people,” said Danel Mikulski of West Springfield.

Donald Pratt of West Springfield told 22News, “I think it ought to be indexed in some way so it continues to rise, but it’s a political football and they’re hitting it forward a little bit.”

For many, the extra money will make it possible to pay for necessities like rent, groceries and gas. Employers have complained it will result in price increases. This increase in pay will affect nearly 500,000 low wage workers in Massachusetts.

