Menorah lit in Springfield’s Court Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People of all ages, backgrounds, and genders gathered in Springfield’s Court Square for the city’s menorah lighting. Congressman Richard Neal and Mayor Domenic Sarno assisted Rabbi Chaim Kosofsky as attendees looked on.

The eight-day celebration started Saturday. The reason the Court Square menorah was lit on Tuesday is because Saturday was Shabbat, during which fire may not be handled.

Rabbi Kosofsky told 22News, the significance of having a menorah in Court Square for all to see. “The light of the menorah symbolizes God’s holiness,” he explained. “Whatever I do, I can connect with God and bring holiness into this world.”

Hanukkah, also known as the “Festival of Lights,” started more than 2,000 years ago. The lighting of the menorah signifies a miracle, when the menorah in the Jerusalem Temple remained illuminated for eight days on barely enough oil for one day. Rabbi Kosofsky comparing it to having your phone last for 8 days with only 10 percent of the battery life remaining.