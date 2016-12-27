Menorah lit in Springfield’s Court Square

Rep. Richard Neal and Mayor Domenic Sarno joined in the lighting ceremony.

Tashanea Whitlow Published:
hanukkah-court-square

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People of all ages, backgrounds, and genders gathered in Springfield’s Court Square for the city’s menorah lighting. Congressman Richard Neal and Mayor Domenic Sarno assisted Rabbi Chaim Kosofsky as attendees looked on.

The eight-day celebration started Saturday. The reason the Court Square menorah was lit on Tuesday is because Saturday was Shabbat, during which fire may not be handled.

Rabbi Kosofsky told 22News, the significance of having a menorah in Court Square for all to see. “The light of the menorah symbolizes God’s holiness,” he explained. “Whatever I do, I can connect with God and bring holiness into this world.”

Hanukkah, also known as the “Festival of Lights,” started more than 2,000 years ago. The lighting of the menorah signifies a miracle, when the menorah in the Jerusalem Temple remained illuminated for eight days on barely enough oil for one day. Rabbi Kosofsky comparing it to having your phone last for 8 days with only 10 percent of the battery life remaining.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s