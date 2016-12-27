Marine who was injured in Afghanistan forced from Granby home in fire

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – An Iraq and Afghanistan veteran who lost one of his legs while serving our country is now out of his home, due to a fire Monday night. The Granby home of U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Josh Bouchard was constructed by hundreds of volunteers from the nonprofit Homes for Our Troops back in 2012.

Bouchard told 22News that he smelled smoke, and saw the fire coming from the garage Monday night. He said that a propane tank blew up and that the fire spread through the kitchen into the attic. Bouchard said that he rolled out of his wheelchair and quickly got his two dogs out of the house, before he saved himself. He told 22News that he credits his time at war giving him the ability to escape.

Bouchard was taken to the hospital after breathing in too much smoke, but he has been released, and he said that he is otherwise feeling good. Bouchard told 22News that he has insurance on the house, but he does not know just how quickly everything can be rebuilt. In the meantime, he is staying at his father’s home.

All three of Bouchard’s electric wheelchairs burned in the fire, but he said that after finding out what happened, a pharmacist at the Center Pharmacy has donated one to him.

22News reporter Alessandra Martinez spoke with Bouchard about Monday night’s fire, and will have reaction from him, as well as how members of the community are coming together following this fire- tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.