Local ‘Star Wars’ fans mourn the loss of Carrie Fisher

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Emmy nominated actress Carrie Fisher has died. The 60-year-old had been in the hospital for the last few days after her heart stopped while on a Trans-Atlantic flight.
Fisher was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, and local fans attending the new “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” film told 22News they grew up watching Fisher, and they were moved seeing her on screen after her passing.
Erin Carrier of Agawam said, “When she just appeared on the screen in the young Princess Leia version, after hearing that she passed away today, I just started crying. I just I knew she was coming, I could tell how the story was twisting, and I knew and I just started crying.”
Fans said they considered Fisher a role model. They said the actress was an iconic figure and would be missed by fans of all ages.
