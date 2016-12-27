Goodwill making push for end-of-the-year donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Out with the old, and in with the new! Many people are getting new items this holiday season, and wondering what they should do with some of the things they no longer need.

Whether it be clothing, furniture or household goods, Goodwill is in need. January and February are usually tough months for them, so any donations are appreciated.

If you do make a contribution, save the receipt, because on every 1040 form for taxes, you can write down what you have made in donations for the year. You can claim up to $500 in donations if you indeed make them.

Steven Mundahl, president of Goodwill Industries of the Pioneer Valley, told 22News that they are trying to make donating as easy as possible.

“We’ve got eight stores in the Pioneer Valley. All of the stores will be open until 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, which is Saturday night. So if you want that last minute gift receipt, or if you just need stuff to give away. We can’t take TV’s and mattresses, but anything else in your home we’re happy to take,” Mundahl said.

Goodwill has more than 300 people that they employ here in the Pioneer Valley, some of whom have severe disabilities. Therefore, not only are the donations helping people in need, but they are also helping to provide jobs.

Click here for a listing of Goodwill locations across the area, and their hours.