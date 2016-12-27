Fentanyl deadlier than ever, and coming through the mail

BOSTON (WWLP) – Many more Massachusetts residents are dying from the synthetic opioid Fentanyl than heroin this year, and the drug is getting to users very easily.

A synthetic opioid, Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin. Addicts can get the drug sent straight to their home with a simple click of a mouse, according to a new report from the Boston Globe.

Nearly one million packages come into the country every day without proper electronic information, such as the sender’s name and address. This data can be used to flag suspicious packages.

Fentanyl is mostly manufactured in China, and comes to the U.S. through Mexico, where cartels will process and package the drug, the Globe reports. Many people order it through the Internet.

Rep. James O’Day (D-West Boylston) told 22News that more needs to be done to make sure these drugs are not so easily accessible.

“We need to find some way of bringing, perhaps, drug-sniffing dogs into the postal offices, where they could run through before they send the packages out,” O’Day said.

On the federal level, Congressman Richard Neal (D-Springfield) co-sponsored a bill that would strengthen electronic screening before packages enter the country.