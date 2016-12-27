Family wins malpractice suit against UMass Medical Center

The man was was taken off life support after 11 days

Associated Press
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The family of a 78-year-old man who died at UMass Memorial Medical Center in 2008 has won a $250,000 award in a medical malpractice suit brought against the hospital.

A lawyer for the family of George Strom Jr., of Shrewsbury, tells The Telegram & Gazette that a jury ruled in favor of the family in Worcester Superior Court last week.

The attorney says Strom was brought to the hospital’s Memorial Campus on Easter Sunday 2008 for treatment of congestive heart failure and an abnormal heart rhythm. But by the time he was transferred to the critical care unit 11 hours later, he was unresponsive. He remained unconscious and was taken off life support 11 days later.

A hospital spokesman said “we disagree with the verdict.”

