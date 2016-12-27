Costars and critics react to death of Carrie Fisher

(CNN) – Emmy-nominated actress Carrie Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia on the Star Wars franchise, died Tuesday morning.

Hollywood is a little less talented now. Actress Carrie Fisher passed away just days after her heart stopped on a Trans-Atlantic flight, landing her in the hospital. Fisher’s daughter confirmed the news through her publicist saying, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Chris Witherspoon, a Fandango correspondent said, “We were hoping she would be out of the hospital soon, so to see this big turn in her health is kind of shocking.”

Her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies first made her famous, but she also made a name as a “script doctor” on other films and was the author of several books. Off-screen she made no secret of her struggles with alcohol and bi-polar disorder.

After hearing news of her death, Hollywood made no secret of its admiration for her.

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in Star Wars tweeted, “No words #devastated.”

Another Star Wars co-star, Billy Dee Williams wrote, “She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!”

Peter Mayhew, Star Wars’ Chewbacca wrote, “She was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.”

Scott Mantz, an Access Hollywood film critic said, “For a very long time, Princess Leia was a gift because it made her so famous, but it was also a curse because it made her so famous that that’s all anyone saw her as.”

Fisher’s final act on the big screen is still yet to come. She will appear in the next Star Wars film, due in theaters in late 2017.

Fisher made news this year for confessing to a real-life affair with her on-screen star wars romance with Harrison Ford. Ford released a statement following Fisher’s death saying, “Carrie was one-of-a-kind, brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely. My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

Remembering Carrie Fisher: 1956-2016 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Actress Debbie Reynolds and her husband, singer Eddie Fisher, pose with their ten-week-old daughter Carrie Frances for the first family picture, January 2, 1957, in Hollywood, California. (AP Photo) Carrie Fisher gives her father Eddie Fisher a happy birthday kiss at Stringfellow's in New York, Aug. 11, 1988. The daughter threw her father the party in honor of his 60th birthday. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths) Carrie Fisher poses for photographers with a dog upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Actress Carrie Fisher and singer Paul Simon pose in doorway of midtown New York City apartment where their wedding reception was in progress Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, 1983. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani) Actress and author Carrie Fisher is seen in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sept. 14, 1990. (AP Photo/Julie Markes) Actress Debbie Reynolds, right, poses with her children, actress Carrie Fisher, left, and Todd Fisher, during a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Museum, Tuesday, June 19, 2001, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut) Actor Harrison Ford, left, who played Han Solo in the move "Star Wars," is pictured with his co-stars, Anthony Daniels, who played C-3P0; Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia, and Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca the Wookiee, as they take a break from filming a television special to be telecast during the holidays, Oct. 5, 1978. (AP Photo/George Brich) Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in "Star Wars," died Dec. 27, 2016. She was 60 years old. In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Debbie Reynolds is hugged by her daughter Carrie Fisher backstage of the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 9, 1997. Reynolds was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. Both women are currently appearing in films, Reynolds in "Mother," and Fisher is in the re-release of "Star Wars." (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Characters from the film "Star Wars" join writer and director George Lucas, left, Carrie Fisher, center, and Mark Hamill at the world premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. The movie was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Debbie Reynolds, left, poses for pictures with her daughter, Carrie Fisher, right, and the award given to her at the fifth annual Gypsy Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Feb. 4, 1991. Previous recipients include, Sammy Davis Jr. and Hermes Pan. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) SAG Lifetime Achievement Award winner Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher are seen backstage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher appears at Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Debbie Reynolds shown holding her daughter, Carrie, 2, as the child visited the actress' studio, Feb. 21, 1959. (AP Photo) Carrie Fisher poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher, 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, says it's a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. But being Debbie Reynolds' daughter admittedly has helped her get her present job in the chorus of "Irene," in which her mother stars on Broadway. She is pictured in New York, May 2, 1973. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey) Tom Hiddleston and Carrie Fisher attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel, Saturday, April 30, 2016, in Washington. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher appears on stage at the Comedy Central "Roast of Roseanne" at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards, Thursday, April 7, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Actress and author Carrie Fisher speaks to the media about being named new celebrity spokesperson for the Jenny Craig weight loss program on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini) Carrie Fisher, left, holds up a tiny Princess Leah doll before going into the world premiere of Star Wars Special Edition with her friend Sharon Stone, right, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997. Fisher played the character of Princess Leah in the movie which was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Original "Star Wars" cast member Carrie Fisher enters a showing of Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith," Thursday, May 12, 2005, at the Uptown Theater in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano) Actress Carrie Fisher attends a special screening of, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds", at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Actress Joanne Woodward (right) and Carrie Fisher, 20, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher in London on Jan. 13, 1977 during rehearsals for Laurence Olivier's production for Granada TV of "Come Back, Little Sheba" by William Inge. (AP Photo)

