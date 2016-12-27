Costars and critics react to death of Carrie Fisher

(CNN) – Emmy-nominated actress Carrie Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia on the Star Wars franchise, died Tuesday morning.
Hollywood is a little less talented now. Actress Carrie Fisher passed away just days after her heart stopped on a Trans-Atlantic flight, landing her in the hospital. Fisher’s daughter confirmed the news through her publicist saying, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”
Chris Witherspoon, a Fandango correspondent said, “We were hoping she would be out of the hospital soon, so to see this big turn in her health is kind of shocking.”
Her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies first made her famous, but she also made a name as a “script doctor” on other films and was the author of several books. Off-screen she made no secret of her struggles with alcohol and bi-polar disorder.
After hearing news of her death, Hollywood made no secret of its admiration for her.
Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in Star Wars tweeted, “No words #devastated.”
Another Star Wars co-star, Billy Dee Williams wrote, “She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!”
Peter Mayhew, Star Wars’ Chewbacca wrote, “She was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.”
Scott Mantz, an Access Hollywood film critic said, “For a very long time, Princess Leia was a gift because it made her so famous, but it was also a curse because it made her so famous that that’s all anyone saw her as.”
Fisher’s final act on the big screen is still yet to come. She will appear in the next Star Wars film, due in theaters in late 2017.
Fisher made news this year for confessing to a real-life affair with her on-screen star wars romance with Harrison Ford. Ford released a statement following Fisher’s death saying, “Carrie was one-of-a-kind, brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely. My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”