Baker to decide whether state lawmakers will receive pay raises

BOSTON (WWLP) – State legislators might make more money in the New Year. Governor Charlie Baker has until next week to decide whether the 200 elected state lawmakers will get a salary increase, and if so, by how much.

One state lawmaker told 22News his family would benefit from even a small bump in pay. “I think that my colleagues all work very hard and a small increase would not break the bank,” said state Representative James O’Day (D-West Boylston).

State lawmakers have not seen a salary increase in eight years. Legislative pay starts at about $60,000 a year.

Committee chairs get a $7,500 stipend. The House Speaker and Senate President receive an additional $35,000. Under the state Constitution, the governor must adjust legislative pay based on the median family income over the past two years. State lawmakers we spoke with said it is about time for a raise.

“We’ve had two decreases in salary, so everybody else seems to – even a small increase would be very nice,” said state Senate Majority Leader Harriette Chandler (D-Worcester).

Governor Baker has until Wednesday, January 4 to determine whether the 200 member legislative body will get a raise.