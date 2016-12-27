2016 Year in Review: Politics

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Politics in 2016 was dominated by the question of who would be the next President of the United States. However, the current Commander-in-Chief made plenty of headlines of his own, with the agenda for his final year in the White House.

More than a dozen men and women began 2016, in the race to succeed President Obama.

With his finish line in sight, President Obama started the year, at a fast pace. Starting with an issue that, to his dismay, has shaped his presidency. Gun control, part of a busy first 3 months. Then the nuclear deal with Iran, moves that ruffled Republicans.

The first visit by a sitting U.S. President to Cuba in almost 90 years. But President Obama couldn’t anticipate everything.

Antonin Scalia, the court’s most vocal conservative, died in February, at age 79. In March, the President nominated Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy. Just months from a Presidential election, the Republican Senate majority, was determined to block it.

“It is the Senate’s constitutional right to act as a check on a President,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky.

One consequence of an even-numbered court, a 4-4 non-ruling in June, that effectively blocked President Obama’s executive orders on immigration.

As the primary calendar wound down, so did the number of candidates.

Donald Trump: “Today was the day where we hit the 1,237”

Hillary Clinton: “We are all standing under a glass ceiling.”

The heated presidential campaign would pit a political insider versus a billionaire outsider.

Hillary Clinton: “Friends don’t let friends vote for Trump.”

Donald Trump: “She’s the candidate of the past.”

Ahead of their first debate in September.

Donald Trump: “She’s got experience, that I agree. But it’s bad, bad experience.”

Hillary Clinton: “Why won’t he release his tax returns?”

October, brought surprises. For Donald Trump, a vulgar hot mic moment revealed. And multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

For Hillary Clinton, the FBI Director’s announcement that the agency was giving emails on the private server she used while Secretary of State another look.

However, the real political stunner came in November. An upset that left Clinton just shy of history.

“I know how disappointed you feel because I feel it too,” said Hillary Clinton.

Days after the election, Trump came to Washington. And the President-elect began assembling an administration, that, along with GOP majorities in the House and Senate, will shape American and global policy in 2017, and beyond.