Springfield woman shot while sitting in car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman suffered a gunshot wound to her arm on Girard Avenue in Springfield, Monday night.

“The bullet went right through her arm,” Springfield Police Captain Robert Strempek told 22News. “She’s expected to be okay.”

Captain Strempek said the woman walked into Mercy Medical Center for treatment of her gunshot wound a few minutes after the “shot-spotter” system alerted police to gunfire on Girard Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. Monday.

Captain Strempek described the victim as a 27-year-old Springfield woman who was shot by someone outside the car she was in. He said the car was hit by several bullets.

Police were still trying to piece together the chain of events leading up to the shooting, but Captain Strempek said some sort of argument preceded the shooting near the Bergen Circle Apartments.

So far, no arrests or suspects.

