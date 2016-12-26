Week-long celebration of Kwanzaa now underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The seven-day celebration of Kwanzaa began Monday. The holiday started in the 1960s to honor African and African-American culture, history, and heritage. It always begins on December 26.

The holiday is marked by participants lighting a candle holder known as a kinara. Over the week, Kwanzaa honors one of each of the seven principles known as Nguzo Saba. Those principles are:

Unity

Self determination

Collective work and responsibility

Cooperative economics

Purpose

Creativity

Faith

The principle for the first day of Kwanzaa is unity, which strives for better connections between families, community, and the nation. While Kwanzaa is not religiously-based, it highlights the cultural pride of the African-American community.

A public Kwanzaa celebration will be held Friday from noon to 2:00 P.M. at the UMass Center at Springfield, located at Tower Square.