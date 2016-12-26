Victim flown to hospital after hunting accident in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to a Worcester hospital by helicopter following a hunting accident in eastern Franklin County on Christmas Eve. Orange Fire Rescue EMS posted on their official Facebook page that the accident took place in a wooded area off Tully Road. Due to the nature of the accident and the remote location, they called in Athol and Royalston firefighters, as well as Orange and Athol police for help.

The patient was freed from the woods, and treated by the Lifeflight ground crew, before being flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Orange firefighters are thanking Curtis Noel of Noel’s Nursery for the use of a tractor and utility task vehicle during the rescue, as well as Earle Shephardson, who provided some much-needed warm clothes and socks for the firefighters.

“Such a great community that always seems to pull together!” the posting reads.

The victim’s identity, condition, and the exact nature of the accident are not being disclosed at this time. 22News has left a message with the Orange Fire Department for more information.