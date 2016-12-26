UConn football coach Bob Diaco relieved of coaching duties

STORRS, Conn. (WWLP) – The UConn Huskies football team has struggled this year, and now, head coach Bob Diaco will have to look for a new job. UConn Athletics Director David Benedict announced Monday that they are relieving Diaco of his coaching duties effective January 2.

The Huskies are finishing 3-9 this year, Diaco’s third season with the team. Their record under his watch is 11-26.

“I believe a new leader for our program and student-athletes is needed to build long-term success,” Benedict said in a statement posted on the UConn Athletics website. “I am grateful to coach Diaco and his staff for their hard work and the integrity with which they ran the program, and certainly wish them future success.”

Diaco said that the decision is “obviously not the way I had hoped things would turn out,” but added that he has been grateful for the opportunity to coach the Huskies, and thanks the fans for their support during his three years at UConn.

UConn Athletics says that they are immediately reviewing options for a new head coach.