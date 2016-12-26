The day after Christmas, a big day for gift returns

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of us end up returning gifts the day after Christmas.

“We’re exchanging a jacket my daughter got for Christmas and a pair of pants that Santa brought in the wrong size,” said Kerry Semaski of Greenfield.

“I have a friend she’s making some returns so I’m here browsing and shopping to see what else i can find,” said Rosemary Gordon of Rowe.

When it comes to gift returns, most stores are lenient during the holidays. As long as you have the receipt, you should be able exchange the gift or get your money back.

Some stores, like Wilson’s Department Store in Greenfield have a reasonable return policy, year-round. “We have it posted at all the registers all year long. With a receipt, absolutely no problem with any return exchange,” said Tamara Bearegard, Vice President of Wilson’s Department Store in Greenfield.

Beauregard told 22News they’ll still take back merchandise without a receipt, but not at the sale price. Experts recommend you keep a return item’s original packaging and only return a “used” item if it’s “defective.” If you have electronics to return, do it as soon as possible. Most stores have a shorter return window for electronics than clothing and other products.

Also, make sure to have your I-D. More retailers are changing their return policies, to prevent return fraud.