‘Sweet’ way to celebrate the 3rd night of Hanukkah

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – People from all faiths came out to celebrate the Festival of Lights in Longmeadow, Monday night.

The highlight of the celebration included a menorah that was filled with candy. It’s a way to bring sweetness and light to the holiday season.

Chaya Lemkin of Longmeadow told 22News the candy menorah is especially fun for kids; “They’re looking forward to seeing their friends and celebrating, and especially eating the candy.”

This is western Massachusetts first candy menorah. This is one of many Hanukkah festivities; on Tuesday night there will be a Menorah Lighting Ceremony on Court Square.

Related Hanukkah Coverage: