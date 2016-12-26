Slopes are open in western Massachusetts

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP)- The majority of ski areas in western Massachusetts are open, and it’s been a couple years since a few of them have been able to open this early.

Whether a skier or snowboarder the prerogative is the same when there is snow on the ground and you’ve got some time off.

“Yea I’m on break from school and I just got all my new gear for Christmas so this is a good day to come,” Jordan Hernandez, of Westfield said.

Hundreds of other skiers and snowboarders had the same idea Monday to go down the slopes the day after Christmas. Blandford Ski Area had it’s opening day. Last year they were not able to open until January. The two main factors helping this year are the snowfall two weeks ago and the chilly consistent temperatures.

Blandford Ski Area Manager of the Lessons Department, Lisa Masciadrelli told 22News, “The cold weather is here. The drought has been tough, the snowmaking ponds were pretty empt so even though it rained that’s a blessing, because it fills the ponds and we’re able to make a lot of snow in a short amount of time.”

For many winter sports enthusiasts it feels good to be back on the slopes. “Oh, it’s amazing the ski’s are really great, the instructors are fantastic though that’s the best thing. The snow is beautiful. It’s only our second time out here. Last season we came out so we had to come back this season,” Melissa Moldavsky, of Springfield said.

Blandford Ski Area is open from 8:30 in the morning to 4 o'clock in the afternoon.