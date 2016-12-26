Several roads closed after Granby house fire

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 202 was closed and several fire Departments sent equipment and personnel to Granby to help put out out a house fire Monday night.

A Granby Fire dispatcher told 22News that parts of Route 202, Chicopee Street and School Street were all shut down to traffic.

The fire started a few minutes after 9:30 p.m. Monday in a house at 48 Chicopee Street.

Ludlow, South Hadley and Belchertown have all sent fire fighters and equipment to help assist the Granby Fire Department.

22News is covering this story and will provide new information as it comes in.