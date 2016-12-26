Trump charity shutdown blocked

WASHINGTON (CNN) – New York’s Attorney General won’t let President-elect Donald Trump close down his charitable foundation after the President-elect’s announcement that he will end the Trump Charitable Foundation.

New York’s Attorney General saying, not so fast, “The Trump Foundation is still under investigation by this office and cannot legally dissolve until that investigation is complete.”

New York AG Eric Schneiderman, who was a Hillary Clinton supporter, launched the probe in the midst of the campaign amid allegations Donald Trump used the foundation’s funds to settle his personal business dealings.

Trump making no mention of the order to stop fundraising issued by the AG in October that is still in effect only saying, “The Foundation has done enormous good works over the years in contributing millions of dollars to countless worthy groups. However, to avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as President, I have decided to continue to pursue my strong interest in philanthropy in other ways.”

However, Donald Trump hasn’t even donated to his own charity since 2008, according to the foundation’s tax records.

The Democratic National Committee mocking plans to shut the foundation down, saying the announcement, “…is a wilted fig leaf to cover up his remaining conflicts of interest and his pitiful record of charitable giving.”

President George W. Bush’s chief ethics lawyer says closing the foundation is a good start.

“Right now we need to have a President who is free of conflict of interest. That means dissolving the foundation. It also means President Trump selling off his business interests that create conflicts of interest, making sure there’s no foreign government money coming into his operations,” said Richard Painter, Former White House Ethics Attorney.

The Trump team has already dealt with several issues, settling the Trump University Lawsuit, Eric Trump shutting down his foundation. The Trump Organization recently dropped its battle with hotel workers in Las Vegas and D.C. over unionization, allowing the DC workers to hold a vote and agreeing to a 4-year-contract with Vegas workers.

However, still no road map on how the President-elect will disentangle himself from his worldwide business empire. The Trump foundation has no employees or active fundraising operation.