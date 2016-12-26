Police: Man pulled gun on family member at Christmas

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — A man from East Windsor, Connecticut is facing charges, after police say he pulled a gun on a family member on Christmas.

The Courant reports that officers responded to Mill Pond Village Apartments at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call that an intoxicated man had pointed a gun at someone.

Responding officers stopped a vehicle leaving the area and determined that driver, 62-year-old Americo Perez, was the suspect.

Police say they found a gun hidden inside the apartment.

Perez was charged with first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a loaded firearm under the influence, and risk of injury to a minor, because there were children in the apartment.

He was held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

——

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com