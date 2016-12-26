Police: Driver for ride-hailing company stabs woman

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say a driver for ride-hailing service Lyft is facing an attempted murder charge for stabbing another woman during a fare dispute.

Police say 25-year-old Kiona Thomas stabbed the victim in the neck in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Her name was not released.

It was not immediately clear if the stabbing victim was the passenger, as there were several people at the scene.

Thomas, of the city’s Roslindale neighborhood, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of assault with intent to murder. It could not be determined she has a lawyer.