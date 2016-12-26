Opening day at Blandford Ski Area Monday

Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The wait is over for skiers and snowboarders who are anxious to get out on the slopes! Monday is opening day at Blandford Ski Area.

Temperatures will be slow to warm Monday, so if you want to ski or snowboard, the weather is actually perfect.

Blandford Ski Area usually opens right after Christmas when temperatures are around 20 degrees or cooler. Western Massachusetts has had some extremely cold temperatures over the past couple of weeks, which is ideal for snow making.

As soon as the brook next to the ski area fills up with rain, they can use it to make snow. The ski area first used their snow-making machines earlier this month after periods of rain.

Blandford Ski Area will open from 8:30 Monday morning to 4:00 in the afternoon. It is considered a holiday for the ski area, so prices will be a little different. Click here to view Monday’s rates.

Ski areas in western Massachusetts are expected to get off to a better start this year compared to last year. Temperatures at this time last year were so mild, it caused Blandford Ski Area to push back their opening day.

 

