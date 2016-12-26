Local barbershop offered free haircuts to kids

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Family Barber Shop” on Exchange Street in Chicopee opened its doors on Monday to offer kids free toys and haircuts for the holidays. More than 30 kids had their haircut while enjoying holiday music, face painting and food.

This is the second year the barbershop has held the event, and the owner said the strong showing of kids from the community makes him want to continue the tradition.

Customers said Monday’s event was all about the kids. “Bringing the community, helping those in need, and just showing them come together, come to the ‘Family Barber Shop,’ and get yourself a nice haircut. Make the kids smile, it’s all about the children, that’s what it’s all about really,” said Angel Cruz of Chicopee.

Members of the Chicopee Fire Department were at the barbershop to help hand out toys to the kids donated by the shop’s customers. The “Family Barber Shop” will hold a similar event on Wednesday with free food and haircuts for the homeless.

