Keep thieves away: don’t draw attention to your holiday gifts!

(WWLP) – Christmas is over, and with all the unwrapping done, many people have lots of boxes that they need to dispose of. But before you throw that empty box for a flatscreen TV on the curb, police are warning you not to make your home a target for thieves.

Discarded boxes for valuable items serve as a signal to thieves that they can find good things inside your home! Connecticut State Police are advising that you break down any boxes you might have, and store them securely, so that you don’t make your home an attractive target.

Police also advise that you keep your home well-lit in order to deter would-be burglars. You also may want to reconsider posting about your valuable gifts on social media.