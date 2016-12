WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested in Westfield this week for accidentally shooting a juvenile on Christmas Eve.

Westfield Police Sgt. Scott Phelon told 22News a juvenile was shot in the leg on Sackett Street and taken to a local hospital. He said the victim is expected to be okay.

Sgt. Phelon said one man was arrested in the shooting, and is facing charges. His identity is not being released at this time.