Holiday travelers headed home early to avoid bad weather

Freezing Rain Advisory in effect until 11:00 for western Massachusetts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The roads were busy across the country Monday, with people heading home after the holiday weekend.

Many drivers were in a rush to get home early, due to expected possible icy conditions Monday night. A Freezing Rain Advisory was issued for all of western Massachusetts, which will be in effect until 11:00 P.M.

Families who came through Franklin County Monday- after visiting New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire- wanted to make sure they avoided the chance of bad weather.

“Leaving early and planning for any sort of weather conditions,” Audra Schmitt said. “Traveling in daylight is certainly a lot easier than nighttime, so we’ll just take the whole day, take our time, and get there safe.”

Most workers had Monday off, with the holiday being observed the day after Christmas this year, because December 25 fell on a Sunday.

According to AAA, a record number of people were expected to travel by car for the holidays this year.

