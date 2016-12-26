Hanukkah celebrations continuing in western Massachusetts

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday night is the third night of Hanukkah. Known as the “Festival of Lights,” Hanukkah started more than 2,100 years ago with the rededication of the holy Temple in Jerusalem.

This was during a time when a group of Jews known as the Maccabees revolted against the Seleucid Empire. After persecution and years of war, their revolt was successful, and the Temple was liberated. The lighting of the menorah signifies a miracle, when the Temple’s menorah remained illuminated for eight days; on barely enough oil for one day, when the Temple was being rededicated.

Rabbi Yokov Wolff of Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow told 22News that it is a powerful message, which relates to all religions and faiths.

“With one act of kindness that each of us do, it may seem insignificant, but just like that one jug of oil lasted for eight days, that power we have with our acts of kindness will bring light and illuminate the entire world,” Wolff said.

In celebration of this miracle, menorahs are lit at homes and in public places all over the world. A menorah lighting will be held at the Longmeadow Shops at 5:00 P.M. Another public lighting will be held at Court Square in downtown Springfield on Tuesday at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday night, a menorah lighting will take place at the Westfield Green at 6:00 P.M.