Granville Reservoir going offline again; Westfield residents may lose water pressure

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield residents may see their water pressure decrease again in the coming days, as the city is planning to take its main water supply source offline again.

The Granville Reservoir is set to go offline on Tuesday, because of the continuing drought here in western Massachusetts.

The reservoir had been taken offline in mid-November due to low levels there, and a “water emergency” was declared in the city. The situation was made worse due to a water main break that forced one of the city’s four water tanks to shut down. Two of the Westfield’s eight municipal wells- from which drinking water is drawn- have also been shut down.

The reservoir was placed back online before the end of November, but drought conditions have improved very little. As of Thursday, Westfield and surrounding towns are still classified as being under an “extreme drought,” according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Residents who have concerns may call the Westfield Water Department at (413) 572-6226.