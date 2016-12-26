Dr. Phil – “Mommy dearest or unfit daughter?”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Lisa says she is convinced her daughter Sara is a drug addict and “unfit.”

Lisa says Sara is out-of-control and claims that she stole her own grandmother’s identity to obtain credit cards in her name and spent over $1,000.

Sara denies taking illicit drugs and says her mom is “hateful and mean.” Sara says she wants one thing and one thing only… an apology from her mom for the accusations and, according to Sara, turning her own kids against her. But will she get it?

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.