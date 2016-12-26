Did you get a drone as a present? What you should know before you fly

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Drones have been a popular gift this holiday season, as they were last year. But many people receive these presents without knowing some of the rules for flying them.

For instance, if the drone weighs more than .55 pounds, you have to list it in the FAA’s drone registry before you fly it. Some other regulations you should know about: you cannot fly your drone beyond the line of sight. You also cannot fly your drone near an airport, or near any manned aircraft.

22News reporter Alessandra Martinez traveled to Northampton Airport Monday to take a closer look at rules you should know about, before you take your aircraft to the skies.

