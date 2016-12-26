December 26th is a popular day for shopping and saving

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Malls across the country were packed on December 26th.

Those who didn’t mind braving the day after Christmas crowds were busy redeeming gift cards and exchanging some of those holiday gifts. “We got a lot of gift cards and my husband’s off from work so we decided to take a family trip,” said Lisa Kane of Springfield.

Despite the crowds, many people told 22News they prefer to do their holiday shopping the day after Christmas. Many stores offer deals and allow consumers to get a little more bang for their buck. “Most of them looked like they were trying to get the day after Christmas deals which is a great idea,” said Jason Baker of Easthampton.

Those looking for a bargain said there’s no better time to take advantage of sale prices and discounted items. “Day after Christmas deals are amazing; everything is literally anywhere from 30-50% off,” said Cheryl Pooler of Agawam.

The day after Christmas is one of the busiest shopping days of the season. Along with clothing, some other items that were discounted include fitness gear, Christmas accessories, furniture and video games.

