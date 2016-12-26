December 26: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – The day after Christmas is normally not considered a legal holiday, but due to Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, Monday is being observed by most employers- including government- as a holiday. As a result, many public services will not be available on this day.

Here is a look at what is open, and what is closed:

Banks : Most closed

: Most closed Courts : Closed

: Closed Federal Offices : Closed

: Closed Libraries : Closed

: Closed Liquor Stores : Open

: Open Malls : Open

: Open Municipal Offices : Closed

: Closed Post Office : Closed, no mail delivery

: Closed, no mail delivery Public Transit : See below for changes

: See below for changes Registry of Motor Vehicles : Closed

: Closed Restaurants : Open

: Open Retail Stores : Open

: Open Stock Market : Closed

: Closed Supermarkets: Open

Public Transit

BRTA : No service

: No service FRTA : No service, JWO Transit Center Closed

: No service, JWO Transit Center Closed PVTA: Generally operating normal service- click here for specific holiday schedule changes