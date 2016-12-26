December 26: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – The day after Christmas is normally not considered a legal holiday, but due to Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, Monday is being observed by most employers- including government- as a holiday. As a result, many public services will not be available on this day.
Here is a look at what is open, and what is closed:
- Banks: Most closed
- Courts: Closed
- Federal Offices: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Liquor Stores: Open
- Malls: Open
- Municipal Offices: Closed
- Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
- Public Transit: See below for changes
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
- Restaurants: Open
- Retail Stores: Open
- Stock Market: Closed
- Supermarkets: Open
Public Transit
- BRTA: No service
- FRTA: No service, JWO Transit Center Closed
- PVTA: Generally operating normal service- click here for specific holiday schedule changes