December 26: What’s open, what’s closed

Because Christmas fell on a Sunday, many employers are observing holiday Monday

(WWLP) – The day after Christmas is normally not considered a legal holiday, but due to Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, Monday is being observed by most employers- including government- as a holiday. As a result, many public services will not be available on this day.

Here is a look at what is open, and what is closed:

  • Banks: Most closed
  • Courts: Closed
  • Federal Offices: Closed
  • Libraries: Closed
  • Liquor Stores: Open
  • Malls: Open
  • Municipal Offices: Closed
  • Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
  • Public Transit: See below for changes
  • Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
  • Restaurants: Open
  • Retail Stores: Open
  • Stock Market: Closed
  • Supermarkets: Open

