Chicopee police searching for flower shop robbery suspect

Suspect posed as a customer, stole the cash from the register

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for a suspect in an unarmed robbery at a flower shop in the city’s Aldenville neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the suspect walked into Golden Blossom Flowers and Gifts on Grattan Street at around noontime. The suspect posed as a customer, and when a worker at the shop opened the register, the suspect reached in and stole the money that was inside. He ran out of the store, and made a getaway in what is being described as a brownish-gray minivan.

The suspect is described as a thin white man in his 20’s, about 5’7” tall, with dark hair and a mustache.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.

