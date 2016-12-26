Car crashed into Lynn gas station; driver taken to hospital

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Police say one person was hurt when a car careened into a gas station service bay in the early morning but avoided striking the pumps.
The Honda sedan crashed through the door of the service bay and brought down a pile of bricks when it crashed into the Prime gas station on Boston Street at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.
The driver was taken to the hospital. Police did not immediately release any information about the driver or their condition.
The cause remains under investigation.
Clean-up crews arrived at the scene later in the morning to clean up debris and board up the hole in the building.
