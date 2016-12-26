Amazon, Goodwill team up to turn empty shipping boxes into donations

Its called the "Give Back Box Program."

Elizabeth Hess, WTNH Published:
(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
(WTNH) — With the holiday’s behind us, many of us have tons of boxes left in our houses, and if you don’t have room in your garbage two companies are teaming up so we can recycle them a different way.

Amazon and Goodwill have teamed up for charity as a way to get more people to donate to the “Give Back Box Program”. You can donate items you no longer want and ship them to goodwill for free.

Just follow these steps to take part:

  1. Empty your old amazon shipping box.
  2. Fill the box with stuff you don’t want.
  3. Then print a *free* shipping label at GiveBackBox.com.
  4. Drop your box off at UPS or the U.S. Postal Service. They’ll deliver it to the nearest participating Goodwill location.

For more information on the program or to print your free shipping label click here.

