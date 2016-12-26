2016 Year in Review: National News

(CNN) – Presidential politics dominated the headlines. Hillary Clinton, the political insider, took on Donald Trump, the billionaire outsider. In the end, the bombastic businessman defeated Clinton. And the U.S. intelligence community now believes that Trump may have had help from Russia.

Protests were common in 2016. In North Carolina, people took to the streets after the passage of house bill two. It forces transgender people to use the public bathrooms for the sex they were assigned at birth, instead of the gender they identify with. The justice department sued North Carolina saying the bill violates parts of the civil rights act.

In North Dakota, Native Americans, politicians, and Hollywood stars stood and camped together to challenge the building of the Dakota access pipeline. The protest, which lasted for months, was the largest gathering of Native Americans in the past hundred years.

The black lives matter movement and other activist groups organized demonstrations after the officer involved shooting deaths of Keith Lamont Scott, Terence Crutcher, Paul O’Neal, Alton Sterling, and Philando Castile, whose death was livestreamed by his fiancée on Facebook.

“These police are not here to protect and serve us. They are here to assassinate us,” said Reynolds.

In July, during a peaceful protest in Dallas, Texas, a military veteran ambushed a group of police officers. He killed five and injured nine others. The attack was the deadliest for law enforcement since September 11th.

In Orlando, a security guard opened fire at a popular gay nightclub. He killed 49 people and wounded 53 others.

The death of Prince shocked and saddened fans around the world. The seven time Grammy award winner was 57 years old.

Hurricane Matthew killed 49 people in the United States and more than one thousand in the Caribbean. In Tennessee, strong winds and dry conditions fueled two wildfires. The fires killed 14 people and charred nearly 25-hundred buildings.

Also in Oakland, 36 people died when a fire torched a warehouse known as the ghost ship.

Batteries sparking fire forced Samsung to recall and discontinue its popular smartphone, the Galaxy Note7.

Also, people across the country were glued to their phones while playing the popular game Pokémon Go. Gotta catch ‘em all!