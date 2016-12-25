West Springfield church celebrates Christmas with meaningful service

There's something special about worshiping on Christmas day

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
mittineague-hope-for-the-future

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Pioneer Valley Christian churches celebrated the birth of their savior Sunday.

The Christmas service at Mittineague Congregational Church in West Springfield was entitled “Glory to God.”

Longtime member of the congregation, Roberta Page, told 22News there’s something special about worshiping on Christmas day.

She said, “It’s especially meaningful, but it’s really hopeful for us. To really keep the Christmas spirit in our hearts and minds, and all it would be nice if it could happen all year long.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s