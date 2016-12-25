West Springfield church celebrates Christmas with meaningful service

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Pioneer Valley Christian churches celebrated the birth of their savior Sunday.

The Christmas service at Mittineague Congregational Church in West Springfield was entitled “Glory to God.”

Longtime member of the congregation, Roberta Page, told 22News there’s something special about worshiping on Christmas day.

She said, “It’s especially meaningful, but it’s really hopeful for us. To really keep the Christmas spirit in our hearts and minds, and all it would be nice if it could happen all year long.”