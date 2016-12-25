Rated PG-13

1 Hour 45 Minutes

Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traveling to a far off Utopian planet can be a hazardous journey, especially when you’re supposed to be hibernating for a really long trip.

“Passengers” Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt share romance and danger in this visually stunning but not altogether satisfying science fiction adventure. For no apparent reason, Pratt suddenly snaps out of his hibernation. He soon realizes he woke up much too soon.

So, instead of spending the next 90 years talking to himself, Pratt wakes up fellow passenger Jennifer Lawrence and fun and companionship, spending a quiet evening in a plush inter-planetary lounge with Michael Sheen as an Android Bartender.

Don’t worry action fans, everything eventually goes haywire about the luxury starship of the future with some old fashioned suspense and anxiety.

It’s during these tense moments “Passengers” travels first class. The visual effects help make this sometimes sappy journey worthwhile.

Moviegoers expecting some spicy romance should know going in that the highly touted torrid love scene between Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt is strictly PG-13.

So don’t be misled, remember it’s a holiday film. “Passengers” plays it safe as an intriguing space adventure that travels far enough to grab a hold of 3 stars, and have you ever seen a Jennifer Lawrence movie you didn’t like??? Well neither have I.