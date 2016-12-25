Motorcycle clubs distribute warm clothing to the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s homeless received another expression of concern on Christmas day.

Several largely Hispanic motorcycle clubs pooled their resources to distribute warm clothing to the homeless men and women. The distribution site was near the Friends of the Homeless complex on Worthington Street.

Organizer Michael Villanueva told 22News, “All the clubs got together and we all worked as one. It’s Christmas, and I figure people are in need. We’re good, we’ve got our families our kids. They’re not, so I figured they come first.”

Villanueva said this inaugural gift giving went so well, and people were so appreciative, that he hopes to make this an annual event.