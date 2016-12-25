Man threatens family with gun on Christmas in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Worcester say a man threatened his family with a gun early on Christmas morning.

Police said some family members locked themselves in a second-floor bathroom during the early morning incident on Sunday. They were able to escape the Marlboro Street home when the suspect went into the basement.

Officers arriving at the scene found five family members standing outside the home, but were told that the suspect and three other people were still inside.

Police said they were able to defuse the situation and arrest the 24-year-old man, whose name was not released. No injuries were reported.

The man faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and improper storage of three loaded guns that police said were found in his bedroom.